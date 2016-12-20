23 short film films confirmed for Rotterdam Tiger Competition

The 2017 edition of International Film Festival Rotterdam Short Film will present 23 films in the Tiger Competition for Short Films, now in its 12th year, including new works by Laure Prouvost, Rosa Barba, Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Basim Magdy, Simon Fujiwara, Gao Yuan, Cécile B. Evans, Laura Kraning, Manuela de Laborde, Esther Urlus, Serge Onnen, Lois Patiño, Su Hui-yu, Makino Takashi, Sebastian Diaz Morales and a 3D film by Omer Fast.

Three winners will be selected by a jury of three, comprising Finnish artist Salla Tykkä, Dutch professor Patricia Pisters and Andrea Lissoni, Senior Curator of International Art (Film) at Tate.

IFFR Short Film will also present two Short Profiles: a tribute to Taiwanese artist Su Hui-yu and a retrospective on Dutch artist Joost Rekveld. He will present his new film and installation, and with a performance he will be part of sound//vision – a four-night programme at club WORM in Rotterdam featuring live A/V performances. Turkish artist belit sağ and American filmmaker Jesse McLean will give presentations on their work.

Other highlights include new works by Basel Abbas & Ruanne Abou-Rahme, Phil Collins, eteam, Jaakko Pallasvuo, Anicka Yi, Pauline Curnier Jardin, Ismaïl Bahri, Rawane Nassif, James N. Kienitz Wilkins, Frank Heath, Steve Reinke, Katarina Zdjelar and Laida Lertxundi.

With a selection of 10 mid-length films, all with a running time between 40 and 65 minutes, IFFR also spotlights the mid-length format, one of the most interesting, vibrant formats in current cinema. The programme Bright Future Mid-length (ML) is non-competitive, and the films are presented in solo-screenings – not as part of a combined programme – highlighting the idea that sometimes a film just takes as long as it takes. This year's line-up has new works by Simon Coulibaly Gillard, Benjamin Klintoe, Kerry Tribe, Elise Florenty & Marcel Türkowsky, Clémentine Roy & Gústav Geir Bollason and Amir Yatziv.

Selection Tiger Competition for Short Films 2017

As Without So Within by Manuela de Laborde, USA/Mexico/UK, 25'

August by Omer Fast, Germany, 15', world premiere

Cloacinae by Serge Onnen & Sverre Fredriksen, Netherlands/China, 25', world premiere

El cuento de Antonia by Jorge Cadena, Colombia/Switzerland, 30', international premiere

Deletion by Esther Urlus, Netherlands, 11', world premiere

Fajr by Lois Patiño, Spain/Morocco, 12', world premiere

From Source to Poem by Rosa Barba, Germany, 12', world premiere

Fuddy Duddy by Siegfried A. Fruhauf, Austria, 5', international premiere

Holy God by Vladlena Sandy, Russia, 25', international premiere

Information Skies by Daniel van der Velden & Vinca Kruk, Netherlands/South Korea, 24', international premiere

Into All That Is Here by Laure Prouvost, Belgium/United Kingdom, 9', world premiere

Joanne by Simon Fujiwara, UK, 12', international premiere

Last Days of Leningrad by Maria Zennström, Sweden, 28'

The Lost Object by Sebastian Diaz Morales, Netherlands, 13', world premiere

Lunar Dial by Gao Yuan, China, 15'

Meridian Plain by Laura Kraning, USA, 18', international premiere

No Shooting Stars by Basim Magdy, Egypt/Switzerland, 14', world premiere

Nyo vweta Nafta by Ico Costa, Portugal/Mozambique, 20', world premiere

On Generation and Corruption by Makino Takashi, Japan, 26', world premiere

Rubber Coated Steel by Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Lebanon/UK, 21', world premiere

Sakhisona Prantik Basu, India 26', world premiere

Super Taboo by Su Hui-yu, Taiwan, 19', world premiere

What the Heart Wants by Cécile B. Evans, Germany/United Kingdom/Belgium/Australia, 41', world premiere

IFFR takes place from Wednesday 25 January to Sunday 5 February 2017