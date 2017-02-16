Oscar nominated short Ennemis Intérieurs currently available free online

For the past four years, French films have consistently secured at least one Oscar nomination in the Best Short Film categories, amongst them the wildly popular festival hit Butter Lamp (Dir. Hu Wei) . This year's nominees list is no different, with the intense live action short film Ennemis Intérieurs [Enemies Within] by Sélim Azzazi carrying the flag for France.

Ennemis Intérieurs is a powerful story of a man of Algerian descent whose citizenship interview turns into an interrogation. Taking in notions of nationalism and xenophobia, it’s a disturbingly timely film. With some astonishing acting with Hassam Ghancy and Najib Oudghiri as the main protagonists, the film is massively tense and emotional.

Ennemis Intérieurs is produced by Qualia Films and distributed by Shorts International. It has over 50 festival selections and 15 awards – including the 2016 Audience Award at Clermont-Ferrand - from around the world to its credit.

Ennemis Intérieurs is available for viewing on the UniFrance website for free (you will need to register with your name and email address) until February 21. Click HERE to watch it

The Academy Award winners will be announced on February 26 live from Hollywood.

16 February 2017, by Laurence Boyce

Cineuropa Shorts reviews

previous item next item

Film review: Abdullah (Dir. Jakob Besuch, Germany, 2013)

Film review: Albert (Dir. Daniel Wawrzyniak, Poland, 2014)

Film review: O Bom Comportamento (The Good Behaviour) (Dir. Eva Randolph, Brazil, 2014)

Film review: The Obvious Child (Dir. Stephen Irvin, UK, 2013)

Film Review: Mai (Dir. Maria Reinup, Estonia, 2013)

Cineuropa Shorts interviews

previous item next item

Interview with Priit Pärn, The Legend Of Estonian Animation

Mark Chapman, Director Of Camrex

Interview with László Nemes, director of Cannes feature hit Son of Saul

Interview with filmmaker Réka Busci

Cineuropa Shorts news

previous item next item

31st Hamburg ISFF announces winners

Cineuropa Shorts: Top European Shorts Of 2014

Cineuropa Shorts videos

Short Film: Hviezda (The Star) (Dir. Andrej Kolenčík, Slovakia, 2013)

cineuropa shorts tags

Short films festivals & events

Previous month
February 2015
MoTuWeThFrSaSu
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
2324252627281
Zubroffka International Short Film Festival Magma Mostra di Cinema Breve
Cineuropa: the best of european cinema Cineuropa: the best of european cinema

Cineuropa Short is a new website exclusively dedicated to European short films. With news, interview, festival reports, videos and events, Cineuropa Short aims at promoting the European Short film industry and its creators throughout the world.

Scroll top
cineuropa.org