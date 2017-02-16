Oscar nominated short Ennemis Intérieurs currently available free online

For the past four years, French films have consistently secured at least one Oscar nomination in the Best Short Film categories, amongst them the wildly popular festival hit Butter Lamp (Dir. Hu Wei) . This year's nominees list is no different, with the intense live action short film Ennemis Intérieurs [Enemies Within] by Sélim Azzazi carrying the flag for France.

Ennemis Intérieurs is a powerful story of a man of Algerian descent whose citizenship interview turns into an interrogation. Taking in notions of nationalism and xenophobia, it’s a disturbingly timely film. With some astonishing acting with Hassam Ghancy and Najib Oudghiri as the main protagonists, the film is massively tense and emotional.

Ennemis Intérieurs is produced by Qualia Films and distributed by Shorts International. It has over 50 festival selections and 15 awards – including the 2016 Audience Award at Clermont-Ferrand - from around the world to its credit.

Ennemis Intérieurs is available for viewing on the UniFrance website for free (you will need to register with your name and email address) until February 21. Click HERE to watch it

The Academy Award winners will be announced on February 26 live from Hollywood.