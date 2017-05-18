UniFrance offers five free short films to celebrate Cannes 70

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival, UniFrance is offering the opportunity for people to check out five short films directed by six filmmakers who will be showcasing their new films on the Croisette. The selection includes As Long as Shotguns Remain by Caroline Poggi and Jonathan Vinel, a winner of the Golden Bear for Best Short Film at the 2014 Berlinale.

Discover the singer Christophe in the astonishing short film Juke-Box (Dir. Ilan Klipper, pictured above), the follies of human relationships in What We'll Leave Behind (Dir. Vincent Macaigne), a sweet perspective on childhood in The Yellow Island (Dir. Léa Mysius), an acknowledgement of the destructive force of hypermodernity in As Long as Shotguns Remain (Dirs. Caroline Poggi and Jonathan Vinel) , and daily life, at its grassroots level, in A Living Being (Dir. Emmanuel Gras).

The films will be available for free-access viewing online from May 18 to 28 (films subtitled in English).

During Cannes, directors Ilan Klipper and Vincent Macaigne will present The Starry Sky Above My Head and Pour le réconfort in the ACID program. Emmanuel Gras and Léa Mysius have been selected at Critics' Week for their films Makala and Ava. Critics' Week also features the Poggi/Vinel duo's third short film, After School Knife Fight.

