Win! A Festival Scope pass to see the Cannes Critics' Week shorts

As Cannes Critics’ Week continues with an impressive selection of films, Festival Scope will be giving people the opportunity to see nine titles from the diverse line-up. With nine shorts and one feature, the films represent a wide range of talented directors whose work is marked by innovation.

Amongst the selection is the feature film Makala by Emmanuel Gras, a documentary about a young villager in the Congo hopes to offer his family a better future. Gras made a splash with his short A Living Being (of which read more HERE). The shorts selection includes Moin Hussain’s dark and brooding Real Gods Require Blood and Polish film The Best Fireworks Ever from Aleksandra Terpińska, the director behind such festival favourites as All Soul’s Day and Chicken.

The films will premiere on Festival Scope on May 26th and be available until 2nd June. Each film will be limited to 500 tickets.

Cineuropa Shorts and Festival Scope have teamed up to offer readers the chance to win a free festival pass which will guarantee you the opportunity to see all the great films on offer before all the tickets run out. All you need to do is go HERE and fill in all your details before May 26th

And remember – if you’re not lucky enough to win, you can visit Festival Scope and get yourself a ticket to see some great films.

The full list of films on offer is:

- THE BEST FIREWORKS EVER (Najpiekniejsze Fajerwerki Ever), by Aleksandra Terpińska, pictured above

- THE DISINHERITED (Los desheredados), by Laura Ferrés

- CHILDREN LEAVE AT DAWN (Les Enfants partent à l'aube), by Manon Coubia

- MÖBIUS, by Sam Kuhn

- SELVA, by Sofía Quirós Ubeda

- EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH (Jodilerks dela Cruz), by Carlo Francisco Manatad

- EXPOSURE (Le Visage), by Salvatore Lista

- ELA - SKETCHES ON A DEPARTURE (Ela - Szkice na Pożegnanie), by Oliver Adam Kusio

- REAL GODS REQUIRE BLOOD, by Moin Hussain

Also one of officially selected features

- MAKALA, by Emmanuel Gras