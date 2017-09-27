EFA Short film nominations for 2017 announced

With Drama in Greece and Encounters in Bristol both recently finishing, the European Film Award nominations for Best Short Film are now all set in place. All chosen from 15 different participating festivals – ranging from Berlin to Clermont-Ferrand – the list is as always a snapshot of the diversity of short filmmaking across Europe

Amongst the films nominated are Timecode, also the winner of the Palme D’or for Best Short in 2016 (you can read a Cineuropa Shorts review HERE) and the tense Irish drama The Party, which also received a BAFTA nomination in 2017.

There are plenty of titles on the list that have already made an impression on the festival circuit. Romanian film Written / Unwritten – a carefully constructed drama about identity and acceptance – has already picked up numerous plaudits while Gabriel Abrantes’ The Artificial Humours is one of many films from the Portuguese director that have been playing on screens throughout the past year.

The lone documentary on the list is the powerful En La Boca, a striking and tragic story of a family eking out an existence, while animation is very well represented with the likes of Réka Bucsi’s Love and live action / animation hybrid You Will Be Fine, also the recent Grand Prix winner at the Venice Film Festival.

The nominated films will soon be submitted to the more than 3,000 EFA Members to elect the winner. The European Short Film 2017 will then be presented at the European Film Awards Ceremony on Saturday, 9 December, in Berlin.

Ghent Short Film Nominee

TIMECODE (Dir. Juanjo Giménez, Spain 2016)

Uppsala Short Film Nominee

LOVE (Dir. Réka Bucsi, Hungary/France 2016)

Valladolid Short Film Nominee

FIGHT ON A SWEDISH BEACH!! (Dir. Simon Vahlne, Sweden 2016)

Cork Short Film Nominee

THE PARTY (Dir. Andrea Harkin, Ireland 2016)

Rotterdam Short Film Nominee

INFORMATION SKIES (Dir. Metahaven, Netherlands/South Korea 2017)

Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Nominee

WANNABE (Dir. Jannis Lenz, Austria/Germany 2017)

Berlin Short Film Nominee

THE ARTIFICIAL HUMORS (Dir. Gabriel Abrantes, Portugal 2016)

Tampere Short Film Nominee

WRITTEN/UNWRITTEN (Dir. Adrian Silisteanu, Romania 2017)

Krakow Short Film Nominee

EN LA BOCA (Dir. Matteo Gariglio, Switzerland/Argentina 2016)

Vila do Conde Short Film Nominee

THE DISINHERITED (Dir. Laura Ferrés, Spain 2017)

Locarno Short Film Nominee

YOUNG MEN AT THEIR WINDOW (Dir. Loukianos Moshonas, France 2017)

Sarajevo Short Film Nominee

COPA-LOCA (Dir. Christos Massalas, Greece 2017)

Venice Short Film Nominee

YOU WILL BE FINE (Dir. Céline Devaux, France 2017

Bristol Short Film Nominee

UGLY (Dir. Redbear Easterman & Nikita Diakur, Germany 2017)

Drama Short Film Nominee

THE CIRCLE (Dir. Rûken Tekeş, Turkey 2016)