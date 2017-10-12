The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus readies for its 7th edition

The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus (ISFFC) kicks off its 7th edition that runs from 14 to 21 October in Rialto Theatre of Limassol. This edition aims once again to present the most recent films by Cypriot directors and showcase the current international trends in short films. Furthermore, a series of events, masterclasses and thematic screenings will offer another level of integration to the audience. The artistic committee comprised of film directors Alexia Roider and Ioakim Mylonas have been responsible for the selection and the parallel events.

The International Competition includes more than 60 films while in the National Competition, eleven Cypriot films participate and contest for ISFFC’s awards that will be handed by a five-member jury. The selected films from Cyprus are: Birthday by Iisa Amalia Michael, Black Mountain by Marianna Christofides, Caffè Cerutti by Elmos K. Neocleous, Catch by Giorgos Evangelou [pictured above], The Daughters by Marinos Panayiotou, Fish Bowl by Andreas Sheittanis, Happy Valentine's by Pantelis Hapeshis, The insignificant life of Helen Pavli by Michael Hapeshis, Natas by Harry Ayiotis, Red Nose by Andreas Kyriakou, When the wind blows by Daphne Miltiadou, and Enslaved by Constantinos Sophocleous is screened out of competition.

In parallel programmes, the ISFFC will introduce to the audience a selection of films from Venice’s Orizzonti section and Regensburg Film Festival. Also, the best animation shorts of the 16th Countryside Animafest Cyprus 2017 and for the fifth consecutive year the Amaze Me section dedicated to music videos, will have their own thematic screening slots. Finally, ISFFC embraces Virtual Reality with a series of special screenings of recent VR shorts.

An industry event on short film’s funding will also be hosted on 15 October. The Greek Film Centre, Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation’s Microfilm and the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus will present their funding programmes to the local filmmakers who will have a chance to meet the representatives of the institutions to have a wider aspect of information. The presentation is being co-organized with Creative Europe Desk Cyprus.