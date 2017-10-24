The 7th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus hands out its awards

The 7th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus has announced its awards on October 21st at the closing ceremony held at Rialto Theatre in Limassol.

The jury comprised of Thomas Stenderup, Dragan Marinković, Simone Späni, Laurentiu Damian, and Marios Piperides handed the first prize of the International Competition that is accompanied by the amount of €4,000, to A Gentle Night by Qiu Yang, for “its skilful filmmaking, precise composition and masterful cinematography in depicting a nightmare night of an unaided mother struggling against the indifference of society.”

Katja Benrath won the Best Director Award, accompanied by the amount of €2,500 for her film All of us while State of Emergency Motherfucker! by Sébastien Petretti has received the Second Prize for Best Short Film and the amount of €1,500. Kaputt directed by Volker Schlecht and Alexander Lahl was the winner of the €3,000 Best Documentary award.

In the National Competition, the Best Cypriot Short Film was Natas by Harry Ayioti that presents a truly original story which follows a dyslectic teenager’s battle to overcome his disability, the award is accompanied by €4,000 cash prize. The Second Best Short was The Daughters by Marinos Panayiotou also accompanied by the amount of €2,500 and Marianna Christophides for her film Black Mountain received the Best Director Award offered by MS Viewpoint Ltd for camera equipment rental worth €4,800.

The winners of the 7th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus are:

International Competition
First Prize for Best Short Film
A Gentle Night - Qiu Yang (China)

Best Director Award
Katja Benrath - All of us (Kenya/Germany)

Second Prize for Best Short Film
State of Emergency Motherfucker! - Sébastien Petretti (Belgium)

Best Documentary
Kaputt - Volker Schlecht and Alexander Lahl (Germany)

Honorary Distinctions
When you hear the bells - Chabname Zariab (France/Tunisia)
Seeds - Philippa Ndisi-Herrmann (Kenya)
The Hunger - Kenneth Karlstad (Norway)

National Competition
First Prize for Best Short Film
Natas - Harry Ayiotis

Second Prize for Best Short Film
The Daughters - Marinos Panayiotou

Best Director Award
Marianna Christophides - Black Mountain

Best Editing Award
Magda Stylianou - Catch by Yiorgos Evangelou

Honorary Distinction
Birthday - Iisa Amalia Michael

Best Music Video Award
Someone that loves you - Malia James, produced by Taylor Vandegrift

24 October 2017, by Vassilis Economou

